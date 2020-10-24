Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 October

Canadian, Greek FMs discuss Nagorno Karabakh over phone

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Canada François-Philippe Champagne held a telephone conversation with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias discussing the Nagorno Karabakh conflict in addition to a number of topics.

“We discussed the situation in Eastern Mediterranean and the ongoing security issues in the region including Nagorno Karabakh where critical steps need to be taken to end violence”, the Canadian FM said on Twitter.

