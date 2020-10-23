Pompeo urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to hold substantial negotiations on NK

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to hold substantial negotiations for Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, ARMENPRESS reports, citing the official website of the US State Department, spokesperson for the U.S. State Department Morgan Ortagus said, summing up the separate meetings of Mike Pompeo with the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs.

‘’Secretary of State Michael Pompeo met with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov separately today in Washington, D.C. Secretary Pompeo emphasized the need to end the violence and protect civilians. The Secretary also stressed the importance of the sides entering substantive negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to resolve the conflict based on the Helsinki Final Act principles of the non-use or threat of force, territorial integrity, and the equal rights and self-determination of peoples.’’, Morgan Ortagus said.

The Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs held separate meetings with State Secretary Mike Pompeo on October 23.