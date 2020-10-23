Large special unit of Azerbaijan neutralized in Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian forces have neutralized a large Azerbaijani special unit in the southern direction, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of MoD Armenia Shsushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.

''As a result of a successful operation, the Armenian forces neutralized a large special unit of Azerbaijan in the southern direction, destroyed 9 military equipment and confiscated some other equipment. An Azerbaijani serviceman has been taken captive, who is now undergoing surgery by Armenian military doctors'', she wrote.