Meeting between Armenian FM and U.S. Secretary of State takes place in Washington

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo took place in Washington, ARMENPRESS reports AFP released a video of the meeting.

Before meeting with the Armenian FM, Pompeo met with Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov. Zohrab MNatsakanyan has also met with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker.