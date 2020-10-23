FM Mnatsakanyan and US State Department’s Philip Reeker emphasize need to cease hostilities in NK

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a meeting on October 22 with Philip Reeker, the US Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.

Mnatsakanyan mentioned that his visit is taking place during a difficult time for Armenia and the region. He said that Azerbaijan has unleashed a large-scale war against Artsakh, which is accompanied with deliberate targeting of the Artsakh peaceful population and civil infrastructure – constituting war crimes with their volume and essence – aimed at the extermination of the indigenous people of Artsakh.

Mnatsakanyan noted the fact that Turkey is directly involved in the Azeri aggression, manifested with both direct military participation and the transfer of foreign militant terrorists from the Middle East to Azerbaijan, and that it is a serious threat for regional security and peace.

Both sides emphasized the necessity for immediately bringing to life the agreements on cessation of hostilities. In this context the Armenian FM highlighted the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries’ unity in this issue.

Mnatsakanyan reiterated Armenia’s commitment to the October 10 and 17 agreements and the establishment of a stable ceasefire observed with verification mechanisms.

Mnatsakanyan is scheduled to meet Secretary of State Mike Pompeo later in the day.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan