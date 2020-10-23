Heavy battles in eastern frontline as Azeri forces continue attacking Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Heavy battles are taking place in the eastern direction of the Artsakh frontline as Azeri armed forces continue attacking, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

“Persistent battles taking place at the eastern direction as well. In some parts we are repelling the enemy sabotage groups back to their starting lines,” he said.

Earlier the Defense Army of Artsakh said that localized battles are taking place in all directions of the frontline.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan