Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Hate speech and threats to Armenians in Turkey have intensified amid the ongoing Turkey-backed Azerbaijani aggression on Armenia and Artsakh.

Ethnic Armenian MP of the Turkish parliament Garo Paylan, in an interview to Duvar, stated that the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has created an “ordinary hate atmosphere” in the country.

The news agency noticed that Garo Paylan is also under target in Turkey for supporting the ceasefire, calling for peace.

Paylan said various identities, citizens of various faiths and beliefs live in Turkey. “However, the current administration, unfortunately, continues running its policy having nationalist, racist and religious direction”, Paylan said.

At the time when the Turkish government stands by Azerbaijan in the war around Nagorno Karabakh, Armenians in Turkey have appeared under the target of hate speech and threats. “In such situation when Turkey is standing by Azerbaijan and when hate speech is applied on Armenians, we feel the pigeon’s anxiety as once said our beloved Hrant Dink. Unfortunately, we feel the deepest anxiety of the pigeon these days”, Garo Paylan said.

He said peaceful civilians suffer during the war, adding that he sees the solution of the issue on the peace table.

On September 27 Azerbaijan, with the support of Turkey, launched a massive attack against the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), by using all its ammunition, targeting also the civilian infrastructures both in Artsakh and Armenia. There are confirmed reports that there are mercenaries in the Azerbaijani army brought from Syria by Turkey for fighting against the Armenian side.

On October 10 an agreement has been reached in Moscow between the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers on cessation of hostilities in the NK conflict zone for humanitarian purposes. However, minutes after the agreement entered into force Azerbaijan again launched attacks against Artsakh and till now continues violating the humanitarian truce.

