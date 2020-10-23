Localized battles continue in all frontline directions amid Azeri attacks, says Artsakh Defense Min.

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The “relatively stable-tense” situation remained unchanged at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone overnight October 22-23, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said in a news release.

Artillery battles and firefights continued in individual parts of the conflict zone.

“In the evening, the enemy forces once again grossly violated international humanitarian law norms and bombarded the town of Askeran, and then also the town of Martuni at midnight. Currently, localized battles are taking place in all directions of the frontline. The Defense Army units continue the operation to detect and neutralize enemy sabotage groups comprised from mercenary-terrorists,” the ministry said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan