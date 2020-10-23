Putin personally does everything to bring Armenia and Azerbaijan to peaceful settlement course –spox

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin personally does everything possible to bring Yerevan and Baku to the peaceful settlement course over the situation in Nagorno Karabakh through political-diplomatic means, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said live on Chanel One Russia, RIA Novosti reports.

“President Putin personally does everything possible to bring the two countries and his counterparts to the political-diplomatic peaceful settlement course”, Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesperson reminded about Moscow’s friendship with Yerevan and Baku which, he said, is valued by Russia.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan