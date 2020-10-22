Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 October

Seeing Aras River does not mean controlling the border – MoD Armenia denies Aliyev’s claims

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Representative of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan denies the announcement of Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev that the entire border between Artsakh and Iran is under full Azerbaijani control.

Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS that heavy clashes take place along the entire border.

‘’Heavy clashes take place along the entire border. No one can speak about full control. If in some places, in some narrow sections their troops can see Aras River, it does not mean full control’’, Hovhannisyan said.





