YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. When military operations are underway, it’s not proper to discuss issues about concessions, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said in an interview with Interfax, answering the question what kind of concessions Armenia is ready for and can it be about surrendering the 7 Azerbaijani regions or withdrawing troops from those regions.

‘’The self defense units of Nagorno Karabakh are right now in the trenches and right now the terrorist groups that have been sent to Azerbaijan by Turkey are attacking the self-defense units of Nagorno Karabakh. Can you realize the situation of those who are right now struggling? By the way, not against Azerbaijan, not the Azerbaijani army, but terrorists. And can you imagine their reaction if I now say that yes, we are ready for mutual concessions with terrorists? I said we are ready for mutual concessions with Azerbaijan’’, the PM said.

Nikol Pashinyan added that the issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh is fundamental for the Armenian side. ‘’But now all this process has gone beyond the context of Nagorno Karabakh conflict. The first thing we have to do is returning the process to the negotiation context of Nagorno Karabah issue. The presence of the terrorists will lead not only our region to concrete consequences, but also for the countries near the region. Unfortunately, though the regional countries have officially admitted the presence of terrorist groups in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, they have not initiated any anti-terrorism measures so far. This is the main point, the main obstacle that prevents the diplomatic solution.

First, it’s necessary to solve the issue of the terrorists, because if they succeed here, they will go north and south, because it’s their professional job, to terrorize, destabilize, and there is no great difference for them where they will do that’’, the PM said.