NATO urges Turkey to use its influence for de-escalating situation in NK conflict zone

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. For the 1st time the NATO has urged Turkey to use its influence in the region for de-escalating the situation in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS.

‘’Turkey is a valuable NATO member, but I also expect from Turkey to use its significant influence in the region (Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone – edit.) for de-escalating the situation’’, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

Azerbaijan, sponsored by Turkey, unleashed full-fledged war against Artsakh on September 27, using its entire arsenal and targeting civilians both in Artsakh and Armenia. There are confirmed facts that Turkey has sent Syrian mercenaries to fight against the Armenians from the Azerbaijani side.