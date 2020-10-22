Borrell urges external parties to stop provocative announcements over Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The external parties must stop ‘’dangerous, provocative and xenophobic’’ rhetoric over Nagorno Karabakh conflict, ARMENPRESS reports EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a meeting with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian.

‘’All subjects, including external parties, should refrain from actions that can lead to continuation of the military operations and new result in new casualties. This includes stopping dangerous, provocative and xenophobic rhetoric’’, he said.

Josep Borrell called on the sides to return to negotiation table under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, without preconditions and with no delays.

‘’The European Union calls for an immediate end to hostilities and a strictly observing the ceasefire. Any action against civilians or causing further suffering to civilians must be stopped immediately’’, Josep Borrell said.