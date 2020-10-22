EEC to discuss removing Turkey from list of countries using EAEU tariff privileges system

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. At the initiative of Armenia’s deputy prime minister Mher Grigoryan, the issue on removing several countries, including Turkey, from the list of states using the single tariff privileges system of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), will be included in and discussed at the upcoming session of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

According to Article 36 of the treaty on the EAEU, the EAEU member states are providing tariff privileges to the goods originating in developing and less developed countries.

The lists of countries using the privileges have been approved in 2009 by the decision of the Commission of the Customs Union.

Currently, 103 countries are using these privileges.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan