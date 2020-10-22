Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 October

Azerbaijani military shells Iranian civilian homes at border towns

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military has opened fire at civilian homes in border towns of Iran, Azariha channel reported posting videos showing the destroyed buildings.

“Houses in Iran’s border settlements are destroyed due to Baku’s actions, due to the deployment of their forces at the border with Iran. Instead of deploying their positions to the north-south, the Baku forces are deployed in the east-west,” the Iranian channel said, noting that in addition the Azeri forces are also sending military drones into Iranian airspace, and have deployed “takfir” terrorists at the Iranian border.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 




