Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 October

“Utter nonsense and a cynic lie” – Armenia denies Azeri allegations on firing ballistic missiles

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying the Azerbaijani authorities’ claims alleging Armenia has fired ballistic missiles in the direction of Gabala and Kurdamir. Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan called the allegations “utter nonsense and a cynic lie.”

“The announcement of the Azerbaijani side on Armenia’s alleged launching of ballistic missiles in the direction of Gabala and Kurdamir is utter nonsense and a cynic lie. No missile has been fired from the territory of the Republic of Armenian in the direction of Azerbaijan,” Stepanyan said.

 

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





