Azerbaijani military bombards town of Martuni, nearby villages in Artsakh with artillery gunfire

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces are firing artillery strikes at the town of Martuni and nearby villages, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh said.

“Overnight October 21-22 the situation in peaceful settlements was relatively calm. But at this moment Azerbaijan is firing artillery strikes at Martuni and nearby villages. There is no information on victims and damages yet,” the service told ARMENPRESS.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan