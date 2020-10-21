Every country should stay out for de-escalating NK conflict – U.S. Secretary of State

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo emphasizes that for the de-escalation of Nagorno Karabakh conflict it’s necessary that every country stays out of the conflict, provides no weapons and no support to any party, ARMENPRESS reports Pompeo said in a briefing.

‘’It is a complicated situation on the ground, it’s a complicated diplomatic situation. Our view, like the view of nearly every European country, is that the right path to cease the conflict is to tell them to de-escalate, and every country should stay out, provide no weapons or support’’, Pompeo said.

He said that he will talk with the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs about that on Friday.