Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-10-20

YEREVAN, 21 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 21 October, USD exchange rate up by 1.04 drams to 494.37 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.05 drams to 585.48 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.08 drams to 6.41 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 5.85 drams to 645.35 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 50.72 drams to 30173.86 drams. Silver price down by 2.51 drams to 391.48 drams. Platinum price up by 29.03 drams to 13796.31 drams.