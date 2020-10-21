‘Armenian side makes every effort to ensure that no harm is done to friendly Iran’, Pashinyan says

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. In an interview to the Iranian IRNA news agency, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan commented on the question that mortars from the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone have hit Iran several times and many UAVs have entered the Iranian skies during this time.

“I am sorry, if any was the fault of the Armenian side. I do not have accurate information on all such instances, but I assure you that we will make every effort to ensure that no harm is done to friendly Iran and things like that do not happen again. The Armenian side will do its utmost to prevent any recurrence of similar incidents, and I can assure you that we will be more vigilant on this issue”, the PM added.

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan