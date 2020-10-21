All Armenian ex-presidents hold meeting

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. All three former presidents of Armenia – Levon Ter Petrosyan, Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan – held a meeting with participation of the former presidents of Artsakh.

“I am informing that due to the existing concerning situation of Artsakh and Armenia, one more consultation has taken place, which was attended by former presidents of Armenia Levon Ter Petrosyan, Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan and former presidents of Artsakh Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan,” first President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s spokesperson Arman Musinyan said in a statement.

Earlier Ter-Petrosyan had already held a meeting with Ghukasyan and Sahakyan.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan