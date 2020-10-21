Armenian Parliament holds extraordinary session – LIVE

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session has kicked off in the Armenian parliament.

Two bills related to the tax field are on the agenda.

The lawmakers will debate at first hearing the bills on setting tax privileges during the martial law and making amendments to the Tax Code.

On September 27 Armenia declared a martial law due to the ongoing Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan