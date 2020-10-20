Valérie Boyer asks parliamentary groups to join her proposal of recognizing Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Member of the National Assembly of France Valérie Boyer asked all the parties of the Senate to join her proposal of recognizing the independence of the Republic of Artsakh and condemning the actions of Azerbaijan and Turkey, ARMENPRESS reports Valérie Boyer wrote on her Facebook page.

‘’I have asked all the groups of the Senate to join my proposal of recognizing the independence of the Republic of Artsakh and condemning the actions of Azerbaijan and Turkey. Lives are endangered, genocide is taking place in front of us. It’s time to act’’, she wrote.

Yesterday Boyer said she will submit to the French Senate a proposal to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh and condemn the actions of Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Valérie Boyer added that resisting the attacks of Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh also means to go against the spread of Turkish Islam in Europe. ‘’This week I will submit to the Senate a proposal to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh and condemn the actions of Turkey and Azerbaijan,” she wrote.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan