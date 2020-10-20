Armenian airspace deemed safe and controllable by European aviation authority

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The European Union’s Aviation Safety Risk Assessment Group has recognized Armenia’s airspace as safe and controllable, the Armenian Civil Aviation Committee said in a news release.

The committee said it has taken measures to ensure the safety of the Armenian airspace for civilian and humanitarian flights amid the war in Artsakh.

The committee published 3 NOTAMs addressed to all airlines. The first notice is advising pilots to carry out extra risk assessment before flights in conditions of the ongoing military actions at the border. The second NOTAM warned pilots about the possibility of drones flying in Armenian airspace given the few Azeri airspace breaches using UAVs that happened over the course of the 3 weeks of fighting in Artsakh.

The third NOTAM informs pilots about certain restrictions in the airspace, with some parts declared as no fly zones as safety precaution.

EUROCONTROL and EASA have expressed their confidence in the Armenian aviation authority’s measures regarding implementation of obligations and ensuring safety.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan