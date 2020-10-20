Attacking Azeri troops retreat in southern direction at Khudaferin Reservoir
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The attacking Azerbaijani armed forces are retreating in the southern direction of Artsakh – at the Khudaferin Reservoir – by suffering big losses, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
- 15:11 Artsakh President introduces Armenia’s MPs on situation caused by Azeri-Turkish aggression
- 15:09 Azeri military death toll reaches 6309
- 15:07 Armenia calls on countries supplying Turkey with drone tech to follow Canada’s lead, freeze exports
- 15:03 Defense Ministry confirms downed drone is Turkish Bayraktar TB2 combat UAV
- 14:52 Praying for peace: George Clooney addresses Armenians in video message
- 14:52 Co-Chairs agenda item is a ceasefire that holds, says Deputy FM ahead of Washington ministerial
- 14:45 Artsakh military death toll reaches 772
- 14:32 Armenia won’t hesitate to initiate CSTO if necessary – Deputy FM
- 14:13 Armenian activists satisfied from meeting with EU Ambassador
- 13:59 Armenia PM holds meeting with former presidents of Artsakh Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan
- 13:31 Tatoyan considers Azeri atrocities consequence of international structures’ denial to visit Artsakh
- 13:21 Armenian Church sends Cross of King Ashot II the Iron, relics of True Cross to Artsakh
- 12:50 After soldier's decapitation in Karabakh by Azeri army, Iran decries “Takfiri” style beheading
- 12:26 New hospital to be built in Yerevan
- 11:29 Armenian citizens present facts to EU Ambassador, urge to give strong assessment to Azeri aggression
- 11:12 COVID-19: Armenia reports 1234 new cases, 526 recoveries in one day
- 10:45 Azerbaijan deploys air force, artillery in renewed offensive at Artsakh from northern flank
- 09:40 Azeri armed forces suffer big losses of personnel and materiel in attacks on Artsakh
- 08:00 Artsakh’s armed forces in fierce clashes in Ishkhanadzor – Spokesperson of Artsakh’s President
22:39, 10.14.2020
Viewed 21771 times Turkey bans delivery of 100 tons of US humanitarian aid to Armenia through its airspace
19:32, 10.14.2020
Viewed 6391 times USA calls on Turkey to stop supporting Azerbaijan
15:30, 10.16.2020
Viewed 5770 times The Clash of Terror and Freedom: Artsakh treats Azeri POWs, Azerbaijan EXECUTES Artsakh POWs
16:06, 10.14.2020
Viewed 5083 times Bill on recognizing Artsakh submitted to lower house of French Parliament
09:55, 10.16.2020
Viewed 4926 times Italy’s Milan recognizes Artsakh’s independence