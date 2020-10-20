Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 October

Attacking Azeri troops retreat in southern direction at Khudaferin Reservoir

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The attacking Azerbaijani armed forces are retreating in the southern direction of Artsakh – at the Khudaferin Reservoir – by suffering big losses, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





