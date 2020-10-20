Defense Ministry confirms downed drone is Turkish Bayraktar TB2 combat UAV

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Defense Ministry has confirmed that the drone that was shot down by Artsakh Defense Army on October 19 was indeed a Turkish Bayraktar TB2 combat UAV.

“The remote-controlled camera model of the Turkish Bayraktar TB2 combat UAV, which was hit by the air defense unit of the Artsakh Defense Army yesterday, is L-3 WESCAM CMX-15D. It was manufactured in June 2020 by the Canadian company WESCAM and installed on Bayraktar TB2 in September 2020.The total operational time is 31 hours,” Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

Canada has already suspended exports of the military drone technology to Turkey amid its use against Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan