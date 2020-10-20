Praying for peace: George Clooney addresses Armenians in video message

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Hollywood star, Co-Chair of the Selection Committee of the Aurora Prize, George Clooney addressed a video message, expressing support to the people of Armenia.

The Aurora Prize published the video address of the US actor on Facebook.

“Hi. Well, I am sorry we all can’t be together tonight. These are unusual times, particularly unusual for the people of Armenia. We hope and pray for peace as quickly and as soon as possible. It is foremost on all of our minds”, Clooney said.

He added that it has been honor for him to be a part of the Aurora Prize with Elie Wiesel, the late great Elie.

“I am hoping that somewhere in the near future there is no need for the Aurora Prize. That would be my prayer, that would be my hope. Thank you all, thank you for everyone’s involvement. We will see soon, hopefully in a room together”, he said.

