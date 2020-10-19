Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October

Civilian dies in Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijani bombing

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS.  As a result of Azerbaijani bombing, Vladimir Mirzoyan, 65, died in Artsakh’s Martuni city on October 17. Another civilian was injured, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Facebook page of the Human Right Defender’s Office of Artsakh.

Azerbaijan, directly backed by Turkey, unleashed war against Artsakh on September 27. Turkey, in addition to various types of assistance to Azerbaijan, including using its own air force against Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia, deployed thousands of mercenaries and terrorists in Azerbaijan to fight against Artsakh.

Armenia and Azerbaijan reached an agreement on humanitarian ceasefire on October 10 and October 18, but Azerbaijan violated both agreements immediately after they entered into force.  Azerbaijani armed forces continued not only military operations along the front line, but also intensively bombed civilian settlements.

 





