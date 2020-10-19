U.S. Secretary of State to hold separate meetings with Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will hold separate meetings with Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov on October 23, ARMENPRESS reports Politico website informs.

It’s mentioned that the Azerbaijani FM will be the first to meet with Mike Pompeo. Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the United States, Elin Suleymanov, did not rule out the possibility of a meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijan ministers during their Washington stay.

It’s also mentioned that the same-day visits of the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs to the USA signal that the U.S. is deepening its efforts to tamp down the resurgent conflict.

On October 15 Mike Pompeo had commented on Nagorno Karabakh conflict, saying ‘’ we’re hopeful that the Armenians will be able to defend against what the Azerbaijanis are doing’’.