Operation of some infrastructures restored in Artsakh’s Martakert after Azerbaijani bombing

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces again targeted Martakert city of Artsakh and nearby settlements in the morning of October 19. Presenting the situation on site, reporter Lusine Zakaryan informed that it was possible to restore the operation of some of the infrastructures in Martakert city, the administrative center of the region.

‘’Starting from morning, Azerbaijan again targeted Martakert city and nearby settlements, in a relatively non intensive way, bombing residential buildings, houses, public objects and roads’’, Zakaryan said.

She added that at the moment the situation is relatively calm.

‘’I can say that at the moment the city has electricity, but there is still gas outage. The population is provided with food and basic necessities. They are not depressed and try to do their best to be useful for the soldiers’’, Zakaryan said, adding that the damage to the houses is not so much and the Mayor will tour to determine the extent of the damage.