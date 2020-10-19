Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October

Armenia refutes Azeri allegations on targeting Baku-Novorosiysk oil pipeline as “total lie”

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense has denied the Azerbaijani prosecution’s claim alleging that Armenia has targeted the Baku-Novorosiysk oil pipeline.

“The reports spread by the Azerbaijani prosecution alleging Armenia has targeted the Baku-Novorosiysk oil pipeline is a total lie, and lies don’t even require comments,” Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

