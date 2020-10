Azeri military death toll reaches 6259

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. According to updated information the Azerbaijani military’s personnel losses has reached 6259, the Armenian Unified InfoCenter reported.

The Azerbaijani armed forces also lost 195 UAVs, 16 helicopters, 22 warplanes, 566 different types of armored vehicles, including tanks, 4 TOS multiple rocket launchers.

