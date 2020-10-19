Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October

Armenian MP Sasun Mikayelyan wounded in Azerbaijani attack on Artsakh, is in stable condition

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament of Armenia from the ruling My Step faction, Chairman of the Yerkrapah Volunteers Union, Sasun Mikayelyan, sustained shrapnel wounds during the military operations unleashed by Azerbaijan at the line of contact with Artsakh, the Yerkrapah Volunteers Union told Armenpress.

“He sustained wounds in legs and the back. At the moment Sasun Mikayelyan is in stable condition”, the Union said.

 

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





