Azerbaijan launches intense attack at Artsakh from south

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Heavy fighting is taking place in the southern direction of the Artsakh frontline as the Azerbaijani military continues launching attacks in violation of the humanitarian truce.

“Fierce battles continue in the southern direction, Artsakh troops are [neutralizing] the adversary,” Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan