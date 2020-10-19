Azerbaijan resumes shelling at Artsakh from north and south despite humanitarian truce deal  

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Overnight October 18-19 overall the situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact has been relatively stable-tense. Artillery battles continued in separate sections, the defense ministry of Artsakh said today.

“In the morning, despite the new agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire, the Azerbaijani forces resumed artillery shelling in the northern and southern directions.

The Defense Army units take appropriate measures to silence the adversary’s firing points and continue to control the operative situation”, the statement says.

