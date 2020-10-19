Armenian, Canadian FMs discuss situation in NK conflict zone

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Canada François-Philippe Champagne, during which the sides discussed the situation in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia.

Minister Mnatsakanyan particularly emphasized the war crimes committed by Azerbaijan, including the continuous targeting of civilian population and infrastructures, targeting of religious and cultural objects, as well as the inhuman treatment of Azerbaijani servicemen against Armenian war prisoners.

Referring to the October 10 and October 17 ceasefire agreements, Minister Mnatsakanyan emphasized that the agreements never came to reality due to the unconstructive behavior of Azerbaijan. The Armenian FM reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to the reinforcement of the ceasefire regime and the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Welcoming the achievement of the agreement on humanitarian ceasefire, François-Philippe Champagne underlined the importance of observing it, as well as application of relevant verification mechanisms. The Canadian FM expressed support to the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs and emphasized the necessity of non-intervention in the conflict by 3rd parties.

FM Mnatsakanyan highly appreciated the decision of the Canadian leadership to suspend the permit of exports of military devices to Turkey.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan noted that Turkey’s expansionist policy can be countered only by decisive and practical steps of the international community.