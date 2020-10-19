Canada hopes ceasefire will be observed, urges external parties to say out of the conflict  

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Canada François-Philippe Champagne urged to observe the humanitarian ceasefire agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports the Canadian FM wrote in his Twitter micro blog, following the telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

“I just spoke to Zohrab Mnatsakanyan. Canada welcomes the humanitarian ceasefire in NagornoKarabakh. It must be respected to prevent more civilian suffering. We call on external parties to stay out of this conflict and support the creation of a verification mechanism by the OSCE Minsk Co-Chairs’’, he wrote.

Azerbaijan, sponsored by Turkey, unleashed war against Artsakh on September 27. In addition to the military-political assistance, Turkey has also deployed thousands of terrorists in Azerbaijan to fight against Armenians.

The sides reached an agreement on humanitarian ceasefire on October 10 and 18, but Azerbaijan violated both agreements and continued attacks immediately after the agreements entered into force.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan