Azerbaijan’s territorial claims have no base under international law – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh has never been part of independent state of Azerbaijan and the latter’s territorial claims have no base under international law, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan wrote on his Twitter page.

‘’Prevent genocide, recognize Artsakh’’, he added.





