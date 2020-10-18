Artsakh reports 37 new victims  

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Artsakh has published a new list of servicemen killed in action. ARMENPRESS reports 37 new names have appeared in the list, bringing the total number of military casualties to 710.

Azerbaijan keeps number of its military casualties secret, but according to the estimates of the Armenian side, it’s above 6000, which includes both regular army servicemen and terrorists sent by Turkey to the conflict zone.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan