Thousands of Armenians protest in Paris, demanding recognition of Artsakh’s independence

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Thousands of Armenians are protesting in Paris against the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression, demanding France to recognize the independence of Artsakh. ARMENPRESS reports the protestors are chanting ‘’Artsakh is our’’, ‘’Glory to Armenian army’’, ‘’Aliyev- Erdoğan terrorist’’, ‘’My life for Artsakh’’.

WBA world champion, boxer Arsen Goulamirian said that everyone must rise against the aggression and illegitimacies of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The protesters raised prayer in Armenian. Over 10 thousand of proterstors are moving in the direction of the Azerbaijani embassy in France.

The Police are ensuring their safety.

Azerbaijan, sponsored by Turkey, unleashed war against Artsakh on September 27. In addition to the military-political assistance, Turkey has also deployed thousands of terrorists in Azerbaijan to fight against Armenians.

The sides reached an agreement on humanitarian ceasefire on October 10 and 18, but Azerbaijan violated both agreements and continued attacks immediately after the agreements entered into force.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan