Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 October

MoD releases footage of mercenary-terrorists dressed in uniform of Azerbaijani border troops

MoD releases footage of mercenary-terrorists dressed in uniform of Azerbaijani border troops

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS.  The Defense Ministry of Armenia released a footage showing mercenary-terrorists dressed in uniform of Azerbaijani border troops, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of MoD Armenia Shushan Stepanyan posted the footage on her Facebook page.

‘’Mercenary-terrorists dressed in uniform of Azerbaijani border troops… I think you understand what happened with them’’, Stepanyan wrote.

Azerbaijan, sponsored by Turkey, unleashed war against Artsakh on September 27. In addition to the military-political assistance, Turkey has also deployed thousands of terrorists in Azerbaijan to fight against Armenians.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration