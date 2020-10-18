MoD releases footage of mercenary-terrorists dressed in uniform of Azerbaijani border troops

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Armenia released a footage showing mercenary-terrorists dressed in uniform of Azerbaijani border troops, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of MoD Armenia Shushan Stepanyan posted the footage on her Facebook page.

‘’Mercenary-terrorists dressed in uniform of Azerbaijani border troops… I think you understand what happened with them’’, Stepanyan wrote.

Azerbaijan, sponsored by Turkey, unleashed war against Artsakh on September 27. In addition to the military-political assistance, Turkey has also deployed thousands of terrorists in Azerbaijan to fight against Armenians.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan