‘It’s a win for peace in the region’ – Iranian FM on end of arms embargo

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The 13-year arms embargo imposed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Iran came to an end on October 18 as part of Resolution 2231 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), an accord signed in 2015.

Iran will again be able to buy and sell arms such as armored vehicles, warplanes and heavy artillery.

“Today’s normalization of Iran’s defense cooperation with the world is a win for the cause of multilateralism and peace and security in our region”, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter.

Iran’s foreign ministry said in a statement that “as of today, all restrictions on the transfer of arms, related activities and financial services to and from the Islamic Republic of Iran , and all prohibitions regarding the entry into or transit through territories of the United Nations Member States previously imposed on a number of Iranian citizens and military officials , are all automatically terminated”.