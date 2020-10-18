Situation relatively calm on Armenia-Azerbaijan border: Defense ministry denies Azeri statement

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively calm, Armenia’s defense ministry said, denying the statement of the Azerbaijani side according to which the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire from large caliber weapons along the border.

“The Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively calm. The statement of the Azerbaijani side that the units of the Armed Forces of Armenia opened fire from large-caliber weapons along the border is not consistent with reality”, Armenian defense ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on social media.

Armenia and Azerbaijani agreed on a new humanitarian ceasefire, which was supposed to come effective at 00:00, October 18. However, minutes after the ceasefire came into force, Azerbaijan again violated the agreement, launching rocket-artillery strikes in the northern direction from 00:04-02:45 and missile strikes in the southern direction from 02:20-02:45.

Today, early morning, the Azerbaijani forces again launched an attack in the southern direction.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan