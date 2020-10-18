Artsakh military hits four attacking tanks as Azerbaijan continues truce breach

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army units of Artsakh have destroyed four Azerbaijani tanks that were attacking from the southern direction on October 18, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

“The DA units have destroyed 4 enemy assaulting tanks in the southern direction. In the southern flank of the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict zone the enemy is employing a large number of UAVs and artillery systems,” she said on social media.

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on a new humanitarian ceasefire which was supposed to come into force at 00:00, October 18. However, just 4 minutes into the truce, the Azerbaijani forces launched rocket-artillery strikes at Artsakh from 00:04-02:45 in the northern direction and from 02:20-02:45 in the southern direction.

Then, in the morning of October 18, the Azeri forces launched a renewed attack from the southern direction.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan