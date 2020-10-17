Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 October

Artsakh ready to provide humanitarian corridor to besieged Azeri troops if ceasefire is observed

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. If Azerbaijan observes the humanitarian ceasefire, the Defense Army of Artsakh is ready to provide humanitarian corridor to besieged Azerbaijani troops, Vahram Poghosyan, spokesperson of Artsakh's President, told ARMENPRESS.

''If starting from the agreed time Azerbaijan observes the humanitarian ceasefire, the Defense Army is ready to provide humanitarian corridor to besieged Azerbaijani troops'', Poghosyan said.

Armenia, Azerbaijan agreed on a humanitarian ceasefire starting from October 18 midnight.





