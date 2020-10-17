UNICEF calls on for immediate implementation of humanitarian ceasefire in NK conflict zone

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. UNICEF has issued a statement, urging to cease hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh, which has left negative impact on many children. ARMENPRESS reports the statement of the UNICEF runs as follows,

''The ongoing conflict in and beyond Nagorno-Karabakh is inflicting an appalling and unacceptable toll on children. In addition to the mounting number of child fatalities and injuries, dozens of homes and schools have been damaged or destroyed. Countless children and families have endured extreme psychological trauma and distress for weeks.

UNICEF appeals, in the strongest possible terms, for an immediate implementation of the humanitarian ceasefire which both parties agreed to on 9 October. Children, families and the civilian facilities that they depend upon must be protected, in line with international human rights and humanitarian law. A complete cessation of hostilities is in the best interest of all children''.