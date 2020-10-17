Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 October

Artsakh releases detailed list of Azeri military facilities constituting legitimate targets in Ganja

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Artsakh has released a detailed list of the Azerbaijani military facilities – which constitute legitimate military targets -  deployed in the city of Ganja.

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh said in a statement that the Azerbaijani armed forces have deployed in Ganja an air force airbase, a military helicopter squadron: the permanent deployment position of an Armed Forces General Staff motor-rifle brigade, Interior Troops special missions brigade, a military combat command center, an Armed Forces General Staff radio-technical battalion, a military fuel base, a military machinery factory and a military aviation-artillery armament repair plant.

The Defense Ministry had officially announced that the Artsakh Defense Army’s countermeasures target exclusively legitimate military targets of Azerbaijan.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





