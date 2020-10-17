‘Want to return to Artsakh, walk in Shushi’ – Daniel Decker expresses support to Armenian people

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. American singer Daniel Decker says he is constantly following the developments taking place in Armenia and Artsakh. He arrived in Armenia immediately after the 2016 April War for standing by and expressing his support to the Armenian people. These days as well, amid the ongoing Turkey-backed Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh and Armenia, Daniel Decker is again in Armenia to express his support to the people. He is going to meet with the children from Artsakh and sing a song for them.

The singer gave an interview to ARMENPRESS, talking about his love towards Armenia, the visit to Artsakh and other issues.

-You once have stated that you consider yourself Armenian, you are in love with Armenia. You have also acquired Armenian citizenship. When and how did you get acquainted with our country? What did attract you in Armenia?

-I got acquainted with Armenia as a result of the cooperation with musician Ara Gevorgyan. At that time my interest to Armenia started growing, I wanted to know more not only about the music, but also the history and cuisine. I loved Armenians a lot.

-You not only perform Armenian songs, but also raise issues concerning Armenians. You have often raised the issue of the Armenian Genocide and have been criticized by Turks. Do you still continue to talk about that?

-I am always talking about that issue. I was not born in Armenia, and this fact enables me to talk about Armenia from other perspective. If you raise your issues, people would consider it natural, but when I am talking about that topic, question arises “why, what happened, what is the importance of that issue”.

-You are repeatedly stating in social media that you are closely following the developments taking place in Armenia. You even visited Armenia after the 2016 April War for supporting our country. You are again with us today…

-When I got informed about what is taking place, I was very concerned and decided to come here. My Armenian friends told me there is no need to visit, but I was understanding that it was necessary. Many are supporting Armenia these days. I am not a powerful man, I do not have an army, I am just a man, but I think that I should have come to Armenia and state that “I am with you and support you, that you need to be strong”. Now I am feeling sadness and angry. I regret for the soldiers who have been killed, for the families whose houses have been destroyed. Shushi, where I performed in 2017, has been targeted. I get angry over the ongoing barbarism, but I think it is necessary to fight and win, defend Armenia and Artsakh.

-Do you have any plans to give a charity concert here as a sign of support?

-I do not have preliminary plans with a concert. I am going to visit the children who came from Artsakh to Armenia, talk to them and perform a song for them.

-What will say about Artsakh?

-I loved Artsakh. The people of Artsakh are kind, peaceful, they don’t want war, they just want to live freely and peacefully. I think the people of Artsakh have a right to decide how to live. If they wish to become independent, they should become so. I am proud that I have been in Artsakh, I want to go back there, walk in Shushi, Stepanakert and other cities.

Interview by Anjela Hambardzumyan

Photos by Tatev Duryan

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

Full version of the interview is available in Armenian.