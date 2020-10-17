Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 October

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-10-20

LONDON, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 October:

The price of aluminum up by 0.54% to $1863.50, copper price up by 0.37% to $6740.50, lead price down by 0.92% to $1773.00, nickel price up by 3.29% to $15651.00, tin price up by 0.63% to $18400.00, zinc price up by 0.74% to $2434.50, molybdenum price down by 1.12% to $19401.00, cobalt price stood at $33305.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





