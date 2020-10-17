Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 October

United Nations Security Council to hold closed meeting on Nagorno Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS.  The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold on October 19 a closed meeting on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, a source from the UNSC told RIA Novosti.

According to the source, the meeting is convened in response to a request from Russia, France and the United States – the Co-Chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group.

