United Nations Security Council to hold closed meeting on Nagorno Karabakh conflict
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold on October 19 a closed meeting on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, a source from the UNSC told RIA Novosti.
According to the source, the meeting is convened in response to a request from Russia, France and the United States – the Co-Chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
